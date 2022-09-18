TRENDING VIDEO: ‘How can he fix Nigeria when he couldn’t fix insecurity in Anambra?’ — Oshiomhole hits Obi

Posted on September 18, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

Former Governor of Edo state , Adam Oshiomhole has a question for Peter Obi and his obedient supporters.  ‘How can he fix Nigeria when he couldn’t fix insecurity in Anambra?


TRENDING VIDEO: ‘How can he fix Nigeria when he couldn’t fix insecurity in Anambra?’ — Oshiomhole hits Obi

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-18 16:46:05

Post Views: 22

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: