The world class Dr. Peter Odili Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.
It is a 132-bed capacity hospital.
— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 21:37:25