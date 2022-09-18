#BREAKING : Police confirm Mikella Debina has been found safe in Hilo. The family says Mikella convinced the abductor to get food at a Hilo Bay restaurant when she was able to escape. Suspect still at large. Family is heading to Hilo to reunite with Mikella. @KHONnews

