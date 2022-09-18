EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
#BREAKING: Police confirm Mikella Debina has been found safe in Hilo. The family says Mikella convinced the abductor to get food at a Hilo Bay restaurant when she was able to escape. Suspect still at large. Family is heading to Hilo to reunite with Mikella. @KHONnews
#BREAKING: Police confirm Mikella Debina has been found safe in Hilo. The family says Mikella convinced the abductor to get food at a Hilo Bay restaurant when she was able to escape. Suspect still at large. Family is heading to Hilo to reunite with Mikella. @KHONnews
— Kristy Tamashiro (@kristytamashiro) September 17, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-17 21:57:22