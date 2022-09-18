Latest on Eskom loadshedding Briefing : President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts short his overseas trip to return to SA amid Eskom crisis.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts short his overseas trip to return to SA amid Eskom crisis. The President will fly home after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow. He was due to fly back to the US. #DStv403.
— eNCA (@eNCA) September 18, 2022
Today RSA plunges to stage 6 of load shedding, a looming grid collapse & blackout. Yet the ANC remains silent on ESKOM electricity supply crisis crippling the economy, destroying lives & livelihoods of poor communities. Where’s Pule statements and Mbalula’s grand standing. pic.twitter.com/7Q6on3fJzm
— Adil Nchabeleng (@NchabelengAdil) September 18, 2022
Who in their right mind can deny that Eskom is being sabotaged from the inside?
This is a catastrophic economic crisis that requires extraordinary response.
The plants must be solidly guarded by the army. Working crew must be vetted immediately.
— Thabang Motsohi (@MotsohiThabang) September 18, 2022
Azania wrote
The ANC NEC will call special NEC meetings to deal with step aside, conference guidelines but it will never call a special NEC meeting to discuss #Loadshedding by Eskom, PEC’s will call special meetings to announce 2nd term of CR but not on issues of Eskom. ANC is in crisis
Tomi Rikhotso wrote
What would “angry enough” South Africans do about this Eskom crisis?
Comrade Themba Godi wrote
de Ruyter, Pravin et al can’t be the solution to the Eskom crisis. They are the cause. This is deliberate, to make a case for renewables.
Pravin Gordhan, Eskom Board and Management are our problem.
THEY MUST GO!!
Take a stand!!.
Wonderboy Peters wrote
When you connect the dots,you realise that at the heart of our electricity crisis is corrupt &bullish Glencore which could not take Brian Molefe’s resistance to its attempt to overcharge Eskom for coal of price. The unhappiness of Glencore resulted in the state capture commission
Jonathan Jansen wrote
Whether technical or political, the management of the Eskom crisis is a complete disaster! Get back here President Ramaphosa, roll up your sleeves and show some damn leadership!
Wonderboy Peters wrote
Maybe a number of Western companies, from the US in particular, can’t wait to be key electricity generators in the IPP space. The current stage 6 crisis would suit them & force our government to bring them quickly on board. What if the Eskom crisis is deliberately manufactured…
2022-09-18