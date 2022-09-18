Hurricane Fiona makes landfall along Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast with 85 mph winds .

Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches forecast in isolated areas.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

At least we know President Biden won’t throw paper towels at the Puerto Ricans being hammered by Hurricane Fiona. He also won’t withhold assistance because he’s not a giant baby. I love that about him.

Beautiful Puerto Rico getting battered by yet another hurricane. This time it’s Fiona. No electricity throughout the island. Pls pray for them and let’s be ready to help,Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.