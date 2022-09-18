EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall along Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast with 85 mph winds after territory plunges into total power blackout.
Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico. Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches forecast in isolated areas.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall along Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast with 85 mph winds after territory plunges into total power blackout. https://t.co/heRSmhFqFa
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 18, 2022
Beautiful Puerto Rico getting battered by yet another hurricane. This time it's Fiona. No electricity throughout the island. Pls pray for them and let's be ready to help,
2022-09-18 19:56:29