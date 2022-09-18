Hindu Mandir Vandalised in Leicester by Muslim community fanatics. They have burt the religious flags and have been trying to keep Hindus hostage inside incluing little children. Cars and other Hindu owned properties have been toppled and vandalised too. pic.twitter.com/3OyC10ndeQ

We’ve seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true.

Looks like Pakistani grooming gangs have found a new hobby to keep themselves engaged while their friends in the Labour Party gear up to justify this bigotry for the good of diversity.

Hey Liz, looks like Britain has already embraced Sharia law as a state policy. What did Hindus do wrongly in UK since decades in the past till date because of which they are facing so much hate? Please rise to the occasion and rein in these Islamic radicals, else same fate brits https://t.co/mUOuRd05sl

What are you going to do, cry about it on social media and hope for the best, or arrest people for spreading misinformation as incitement to violence? https://t.co/isb2toTIAB

Best thing is Hindus in Leicester getting united and giving a fightback, it’s a start, atleast it started.

DilSaafHaiBhaiKa wrote on twitterLeicester and Brampton and HOTBEDS of #hinduphobicsIt’s all coordinatedA week ago, Toronto’s Hindu temple was vandalized by “Khalistanis”. And now this news.It’s all coordinated using telegram and other pvt Facebook groups.

Coincidentally all western media would not blame UK govt for this incident, no secularism hurt, no fundamental human right problem.

In western view, except Abrahamic religion, every other religion is second class.Sheenie Ambardar, M.D.

This is how fake, anti-Hindu narratives are created. This happens in #Kashmir too. It breaks my heart that innocent people end up getting killed because of false rumors.

Get more feet on the ground and you wouldn’t have to rely of hear say, huge group of young lads, strolling around gypsy land area! You’ve had warning about this for a while now!!

proud telugu hindu 🇿🇦🇮🇳

Hindu temple being Targeted on British streets of Leicester by Muslims Saturday/after midnight Sunday.

They were raising provocative slogans against Muslims in front of mosque. And previously there have been attempts to attack the mosque. Please do a thorough investigation, can we expect that?

Wait a sec! social media is reporting about an Islamist hate attack on Hindus and you are busy verifying / supporting the islamist fanatics instead? Hope you know the difference between a HINDU MANDIR/ TEMPLE and a Mosque?

If they were white British males then this would be headline news, but because they don’t want to offend the Muslims its all hush hush. British police these days are a woke joke.

You misunderstood; it was Hindu homes that were being attacked, so you can go back to sleep. All is well in Leicester, wait till they get to your homes.

