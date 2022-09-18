BUSTED🚨:Operatives of the #NDLEA impounded a Peugeot J5 vehicle loaded with 18 pieces of Pump-Action Rifles & 1,300 Cartridges on the Okene-Abuja Highway on Saturday. Investigation revealed that the vehicle took off from Onitsha in Anambra State heading to Zaria in Kaduna State pic.twitter.com/C5uHHiZrX4

Adeshina Ahmed wrote

I think there is a link between Banditry, Ipob, Yoruba Nesan and every other form of restiveness in the country lately.

Why is NDLEA parading people police should be parading there’s no mention of drugs?

You catch them and hand them to the appropriate authorities.

so NDLEA should let go of it with your sorry face simple bcos is policeman job…. You Seriously need attention

Steven Idode.

This is why Nigeria is backwards, when institutions don’t know their jobs. NATIONAL DRUG LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY

If the people apprehended aren’t drug dealing you hand them to the Police, Abi why all these BAT followers dull laidis why? Are you people cursed?