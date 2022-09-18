EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
BLACK WEEKEND IN ORSU-IHITEUKWA, ORSU LGA OF IMO STATE 💔💔💔
Orsu-Ihiteukwa is a community in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state.
— bar ifeanyi ejiofor (@EjioforBar) September 18, 2022
The Nigeria Military Burnt Down Over 40 Houses, Destroyed Properties Worth Millions, Killed Several Innocent Defenseless And Unarmed Civilians In Orsu Ihiteukwa In Orsu LGA Of Imo State @AmnestyNigeria @WGEID. So Much Killing, Bloodshed And Destruction Under @Hope_Uzodimma1. pic.twitter.com/pzPGJnZIg1
— Somto Okonkwo 𓃵 (@General_Somto) September 18, 2022
2022-09-18 10:43:28