Video show the moment Nigerian Police teargas members of the Obedient movement who was holding a peaceful rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

VIDEO: the moment @PoliceNG teargas, disperse Peter Obi’s supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state today. Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi denied knowing anything about the attack.

@princemoye1 who ordered the attack on Citizens gathering to express their constitutional rights?