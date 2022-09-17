VIDEO: the moment PoliceNG teargas, disperse Peter Obi’s supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state today.

Posted on September 17, 2022

Video show the moment Nigerian Police teargas members of the Obedient movement who was holding a peaceful rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

VIDEO: the moment @PoliceNG teargas, disperse Peter Obi’s supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state today.

Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi denied knowing anything about the attack.

@princemoye1 who ordered the attack on Citizens gathering to express their constitutional rights?

