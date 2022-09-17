EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Video show the moment Nigerian Police teargas members of the Obedient movement who was holding a peaceful rally in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.
VIDEO: the moment @PoliceNG teargas, disperse Peter Obi’s supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state today.
Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi denied knowing anything about the attack.
@princemoye1 who ordered the attack on Citizens gathering to express their constitutional rights?
— Chudé (@ChudeMedia) September 17, 2022
