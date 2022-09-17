Umuahia, Abia state OBidients Rally🔥The people have spoken.

Posted on September 17, 2022

This is Umuahia, the capital of Abia state today September 17th. Thousands came out in support of Peter Obi for president.


Umuahia, Abia state OBidients Rally🔥

The people have spoken🙌🏽

Thank you Abia state!

#1MillionMarch4PeterObi

