This is Umuahia, the capital of Abia state today September 17th. Thousands came out in support of Peter Obi for president.
Umuahia, Abia state OBidients Rally🔥
The people have spoken🙌🏽
Thank you Abia state!
#1MillionMarch4PeterObi
— Chudé (@ChudeMedia) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 12:16:13