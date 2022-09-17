EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Who Kayode Salako, the chairman of Labor Party in Lagos ? Is this a Tinubu agent planted in the Lagos state Labor party. His wife is a known supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The LP Chairman in Lagos state Kayode Salako is attempting to gag the labour party movement in Lagos state. He is a mole working for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.He is also attempting to stop the Oct 1 rally in Lagos state.
The devil works hard but Tinubu works harder. 🙂We will resist it!
The devil works hard but Tinubu works harder. 🙂We will resist it! pic.twitter.com/5QPCgErVPp
— NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) September 17, 2022
