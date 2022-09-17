The LP Chairman in Lagos state Kayode Salako is attempting to gag the labour party movement in Lagos state.

Posted on September 17, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

Who Kayode Salako, the chairman of Labor Party in Lagos ? Is this a Tinubu agent planted in the Lagos state Labor party. His wife is a known supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.


The LP Chairman in Lagos state Kayode Salako is attempting to gag the labour party movement in Lagos state. He is a mole working for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.He is also attempting to stop the Oct 1 rally in Lagos state.
The devil works hard but Tinubu works harder. 🙂We will resist it!

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-17 15:46:33

Post Views: 20

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: