So people can not longer hold peacefully rally in Nigeria. Why is Dave Umahai behaving this way?
PHOTOS: Police Tear Gas Peter Obi’s Supporters In Ebonyi
The Police in Ebonyi State, on Saturday, dispersed supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, for a rally.
David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered the Nigerian Police to shoot at Innocent people of Nigeria who came out to support Peter Obi. Obidients share this video. The world needs to see this.
Pass it on
— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 09:35:15