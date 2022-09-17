

PHOTOS: Police Tear Gas Peter Obi’s Supporters In Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi State, on Saturday, dispersed supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, for a rally.

David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered the Nigerian Police to shoot at Innocent people of Nigeria who came out to support Peter Obi. Obidients share this video. The world needs to see this.

