The presidential candidate of the APC was caught sleeping during a curtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace in Gombe state today.
Just a trip by flight from Abuja to Gombe Tinubu started sleeping at Emir’s Palace.
Everyone was shocked and sad at the palace
APC Presidential Candidate in Gombe Today 😂😂😂 work never start, papa don they sleep.
— Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 18:54:48