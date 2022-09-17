Just a trip by flight from Abuja to Gombe Tinubu started sleeping at Emir’s Palace.

Posted on September 17, 2022

The presidential candidate of the APC was caught sleeping during a curtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace in Gombe state today.

Everyone was shocked and sad at the palace


APC Presidential Candidate in Gombe Today 😂😂😂 work never start, papa don they sleep.

