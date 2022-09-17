EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
The Nigerian military is currently bombing Orlu in Imo state.
BREAKING! Nig military are currently bombing Orlu Biafraland. Let it be on record that after Biafra genocidal war from 1967-1970. The only governor that the Fulani are using for the second Biafra war is Hope Uzodinma. He has bombed agitators for 2 years @UN @StateDept
— Simon Ekpa (@simon_ekpa) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 14:02:23