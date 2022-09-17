America-based Nigerian celebrity, DJ Jimmy Jatt/ Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, who was diagnosed with kidney disease performed a successful surgery back home in Nigeria.

Posted on September 17, 2022

In what looks like an alternative to expensive American medical system, America-based Nigerian celebrity, DJ Jimmy Jatt/ Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu came to Nigeria to for his medical operations.


America-based Nigerian celebrity, DJ Jimmy Jatt/ Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, who was diagnosed with kidney disease performed a successful surgery back home in Nigeria instead of his new home in the USA. Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC) in Abuja did the operation.

