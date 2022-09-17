EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
A bandit was having his wedding nikkah at a mosque in Fakai, Zamfara this afternoon. In attendance was bandit kingpin Turji & not less than 55 persons. Based on intel, NAF hit a bull’s eye on site. 37 persons counted dead so far. No word on Turji yet.
— left lieutenant (@Google_12point7) September 17, 2022
2022-09-17 19:16:30