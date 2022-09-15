EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
The Nigerian Government have honored Tobi Amusan with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). The title was conferred on her by President Muhamahed Buhari.

Tobi Amusan has been conferred with a National Honour in Abuja, with the 100m Hurdles World Champion receiving: Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Honor from the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari. Thoroughly deserving 👏👏, she has been a great ambassador for 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Qvqj0wDjfR
— Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) September 15, 2022
2022-09-15 14:50:53