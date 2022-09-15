Tinubu and APC rushed to court to stop Oct 1 Obidient Mega Rally in Lagos.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Why is APC and Tinubu afraid of the planned October 1, Obidient rally in Lagos ?.
Tinubu and his base is trying to prohibits other political parties from Campaigning and hosting their billboards in his “home state” Lagos state .
Tinubu is in panic mode. APC rushed to court to stop our Oct 1 Rally. They used #EndSARS as pretext. Case adjourned to Sept 23. Do you know the significance of Lagosians marching 4 Peter Obi, there in their backyard? It’ll demystify their deity & prove that LAGOS IS OBIDIENT.
— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) September 15, 2022
2022-09-15 14:26:18