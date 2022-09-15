EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
INEC delist 1.1m voters over invalid registration out of 2.5m new registration. That’s about 44% of the total number of new voters. This is huge!!! Why couldn’t this be detected or rejected by the system during registration?
From manipulating their portal by registering foreigners, & recording 1.126,359 invalid registration without giving a breakdown by regions, to allowing APC members as INEC RECS. Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu’s INEC, is about to go down in History as the worst INEC umpire.
— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) September 14, 2022
2022-09-14 21:51:04