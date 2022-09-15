EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Unbelievable, people are now using fake babies to beg for money on Lagos roads .
Girls Use Fake Baby To Beg In Lagos Traffic
A couple of girls have been caught on camera using fake babies to solicit for alms in Lagos traffic.
Girls Use Fake Baby To Beg In Lagos Traffic
A couple of girls have been caught on camera using fake babies to solicit for alms in Lagos traffic. pic.twitter.com/dFKGep7D27
— Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) September 15, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-15 13:06:13