EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged two Nigerians for $6.2million wire fraud after attempts to scam Americans of $25.2million.
The defendants are accused of defrauding nearly two dozen public and private entities around the United States, including at least one in Oregon.
The Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment unsealed in federal court charged Efeturi Ariawhorai a.k.a Efeturi Simeon, 35, a citizen of Nigeria and Vanuatu.
The other is Ikenna Nwajiaku, 41, believed to be residing in or near Lagos. The FBI declared them fugitives.
FBI busts two Nigerians over $6.2m wire fraud after targeting $25m https://t.co/YDHSz1Pwzb
— Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) September 13, 2022
FBI has charged 2 Nigerians for $6.2m wire fraud after they attempted to steal $25.2m. They are Efeturi Ariawhorai aka Efeturi Simeon, a dual citizen of Nigeria & Vanutu residing in UAE & Ikenna Nwajiaku residing in Lagos on an 11-count indictment.
FBI has charged 2 Nigerians for $6.2m wire fraud after they attempted to steal $25.2m. They are Efeturi Ariawhorai aka Efeturi Simeon, a dual citizen of Nigeria & Vanutu residing in UAE & Ikenna Nwajiaku residing in Lagos on an 11-count indictment.
— Woye (@woye1) September 14, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-14 11:44:00