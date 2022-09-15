The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged two Nigerians for $6.2million wire fraud after attempts to scam Americans of $25.2million.

The defendants are accused of defrauding nearly two dozen public and private entities around the United States, including at least one in Oregon.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment unsealed in federal court charged Efeturi Ariawhorai a.k.a Efeturi Simeon, 35, a citizen of Nigeria and Vanuatu.

The other is Ikenna Nwajiaku, 41, believed to be residing in or near Lagos. The FBI declared them fugitives.

FBI busts two Nigerians over $6.2m wire fraud after targeting $25m https://t.co/YDHSz1Pwzb — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) September 13, 2022 FBI has charged 2 Nigerians for $6.2m wire fraud after they attempted to steal $25.2m. They are Efeturi Ariawhorai aka Efeturi Simeon, a dual citizen of Nigeria & Vanutu residing in UAE & Ikenna Nwajiaku residing in Lagos on an 11-count indictment.