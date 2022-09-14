EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is said to be planning to rig the next presidential election in favor of APC . According to several statements posted on social media.
Ugo Chinyere’s allegation that INEC is rigging its portal before the first ballot is damning. Perhaps, the transfer of INEC ICT Director to Enugu is making sense.
Remember G.O’s tweet on the axis of evil?
— Dr Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) September 14, 2022
A NATION WIDE PROTEST IS THE ANSWER AGAINST INEC’s MANIPULATION… Abuja should be the first place,
If everyone sits at home, the interim stakeholders that have already been bought over would go free…
Twitter is different from real life… it’s time to go physical..
— 20+ Pisces MAN💭 (@iam_iykechris) September 14, 2022
2022-09-14 18:35:01