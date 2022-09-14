Terrorist planning to capture military depot at Kachia .

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Islamic terrorists in Nigeria may be planning to capture one of the country’s largest military cantonment.
The depot at Kachia is the 2nd largest munitions dump in Nigeria after Ikeja Cantonment, and capturing it would effectively give the terrorists enough firepower to take over Abuja before the election, which is their stated aim.
But again, I’m sure the DSS already knows all this.
— David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) September 13, 2022
2022-09-13 23:33:04