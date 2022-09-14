Northeastern University Bomb Threat : Bomb Explosion reported at Leon Street at Northeastern University.

Posted on September 14, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.

BREAKING NEWS: The Boston Police confirmed a suspicious package and “possible detonation” at 39 Leon Street at Northeastern University .

Boston Police Bomb squad, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS are on the scene. Minor injuries are reported to one victim.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

2022-09-13 18:30:27

Post Views: 142

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: