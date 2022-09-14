Northeastern University Bomb Threat : Bomb Explosion reported at Leon Street at Northeastern University.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
BREAKING NEWS: The Boston Police confirmed a suspicious package and “possible detonation” at 39 Leon Street at Northeastern University .
Boston Police Bomb squad, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS are on the scene. Minor injuries are reported to one victim.
MA | BOSTON |**SUSP. DEVICE**| 39 LEON STREET | MULTI SVCS O/S WITH TWO
SUSPICIOUS DEVICES, ONE HAS ALREADY DETONATED CAUSING MINOR INJS, AWAITING EOD
TO INVESTIGATE SECOND DEVICE |
— RIALERTS (@WalterBelonos81) September 14, 2022
UD Incident Boston Ma. corrected location is 39 Leon Street “Meserve Hall” for Northeastern University. Reported as a 6 story brick which serves at the Social Science and Humanities building.
— Stewie (@MassFirePics) September 14, 2022
Boston Police tell @wbznewsradio they responded to a building on Leon Street shortly after 7:00 pm for reports of a suspicious package and explosion. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ULNK4wmuux
— WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) September 14, 2022
2022-09-13 18:30:27