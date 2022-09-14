Northeastern University Bomb Threat : Bomb Explosion reported at Leon Street at Northeastern University.

Boston Police Bomb squad, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS are on the scene. Minor injuries are reported to one victim.

MA | BOSTON |**SUSP. DEVICE**| 39 LEON STREET | MULTI SVCS O/S WITH TWO SUSPICIOUS DEVICES, ONE HAS ALREADY DETONATED CAUSING MINOR INJS, AWAITING EOD TO INVESTIGATE SECOND DEVICE | RIBNS­Þ

UD Incident Boston Ma. corrected location is 39 Leon Street “Meserve Hall” for Northeastern University. Reported as a 6 story brick which serves at the Social Science and Humanities building.

Boston Police tell @wbznewsradio they responded to a building on Leon Street shortly after 7:00 pm for reports of a suspicious package and explosion. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ULNK4wmuux

