Multiple authorities are responding to a Mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago Illinois With Multiple people shot .

Posted on September 14, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Washington Park

📌#chicago | #illinois

Multiple authorities are responding to a Mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago Illinois With Multiple people shot in multiple areas in Washington Park So far at least 13 people have been shot

