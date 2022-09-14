Kashim Shettima actually banned teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in Borno schools as Governor.

Hos true is this story that Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC banned

teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor?

So, Kashim Shettima actually banned teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor? Imagine what he is going to do in Aso-rock. Same man has been parroting all over the place that he is going to be in charge of security as VP. pic.twitter.com/pQIUpiojXR

So, Kashim Shettima actually banned teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor? Imagine what he is going to do in Aso-rock. Same man has been parroting all over the place that he is going to be in charge of security as VP.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.