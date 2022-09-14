Kashim Shettima actually banned teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in Borno schools as Governor.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Hos true is this story that Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC banned
teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor?
So, Kashim Shettima actually banned
teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor? Imagine what he is going to do in Aso-rock. Same man has been parroting all over the place that he is going to be in charge of security as VP.
So, Kashim Shettima actually banned
teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary & sec schools in Borno as Governor? Imagine what he is going to do in Aso-rock. Same man has been parroting all over the place that he is going to be in charge of security as VP. pic.twitter.com/pQIUpiojXR
— Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) September 14, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-14 17:14:58