Houston High School Shooting : Active shooter reported at Houston Heights High School.

Heights High School in Houston, Texas has an active shooter situation because of course there’s another shooting going on at a school in Texas.
Right now Multiple Law enforcement’s are responding to a reported active shooter at Heights High School as the school is currently on lockdown they are asking the public to avoid the Area
🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Houston Heights High School
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 13, 2022
A SWAT team was called to Heights High School in Houston Texas today, which went classroom to classroom to search for a potential shooter. But please tell me more about how masks, real history, and books about a kid with two dads are traumatizing our kids.pic.twitter.com/RP2NkzT6rv
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2022
i go to heights high school nobody has been hurt as far as i’m aware we’re all okay and they should be releasing us soon
— sabien ³³³ (@MAROONSTUDI0) September 13, 2022
Kudos to the kid who made this under tables while we were in active shooting at Heights High school 😭 pic.twitter.com/4nBCLO38SE
— Jun (@Nekomajicer) September 13, 2022
I just watched from my window the Houston Heights High School shooter lockdown. First responders here in minutes rushing in, terrified parents kept away only to wait for the outcome. Thank god no injuries. We must do something #VoteBetoSaveTexas https://t.co/YmltC3E4OY
— Michael Tucker (@mo_tucker) September 13, 2022
