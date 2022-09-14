Houston High School Shooting : Active shooter reported at Houston Heights High School.

Posted on September 14, 2022

Heights High School in Houston, Texas has an active shooter situation because of course there’s another shooting going on at a school in Texas.

Right now Multiple Law enforcement’s are responding to a reported active shooter at Heights High School as the school is currently on lockdown they are asking the public to avoid the Area

