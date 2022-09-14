APC planning to remove the INEC chairman, fill in the commission with their loyalist.

News circulating on social media has it that the All Progressive Congress (APC) want to remove the current INEC chairman and replaced him with their party loyalist to rig this upcoming presidential election.

APC is on a very dangerous mission to rigg 2023 general election.They want to remove the INEC chairman, fill in the commission with their loyalist.They have foced INEC to delete millions voters from INEC data based. They’re planing to manipulate the (BVAS) Let’s wake up & act.

APC is on a very dangerous mission to rigg 2023 general election.They want to remove the INEC chairman, fill in the commission with their loyalist.They have foced INEC to delete millions voters from INEC data based. They’re planing to manipulate the (BVAS) Let’s wake up & act.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.