Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” has now spent (96 WEEKS) on the World Billboard Albums chart. It extend its record as the Longest charting African Album of all time and the only Afrobeats Album in history to have spent (7 WEEKS) at number 1🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/cAFtedFNLq

WizKid’s most controversial verse on Made in Lagos is the second verse on Reckless,especially the “summer body but your thing isn’t seasonal” line,Big Wiz did it heavy with that line,the track is still my best on the MIL album

