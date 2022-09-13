What Nigerians are Saying : They killed Bola Ige and Funsho Williams, but they cannot kill Peter Obi.

Nigerians have reacted to the revelation by the presidential candidate of Labor Party, Mr Peter Obi. that he has received threats of assassination.Reacting to the story Shehu Gazali Sadiq wrote



“They killed Bola Ige and Funsho Williams, but they cannot kill Peter Obi. They know that if anything happens to Obi right now, they will pay. Young Nigerians will make them pay. #PeterObi4President2023”