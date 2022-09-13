Video : Popular Northern religious leader describing Tinubu as sick, weak and mentally unfit to rule the country.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Here is a trending video of a Nothern Islamic cleric criticizing Tinubu and called him unfit to be the next president.
Popular Northern religious leader describing Amoda Ogunlere (aka Tinubu) as sick, weak and mentally unfit to rule the country. He also says we need a president we can trace his background, father and mother.
I wonder where Amoda will get his votes from, as even SW is not sure.
Popular Northern religious leader describing Amoda Ogunlere (aka Tinubu) as sick, weak and mentally unfit to rule the country. He also says we need a president we can trace his background, father and mother.
I wonder where Amoda will get his votes from, as even SW is not sure. pic.twitter.com/RiTa9zmCh8
— Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) September 13, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
2022-09-13 11:14:09