Video : Peter Obi wave is now moving into the rural areas.

Peter Obi wave is now moving into the rural areas. My People, this is what they said we can never achieve. They said Obi cannot penetrate into the grassroots. So I urge you to organize our March in the innermost rural communities & villages. Show them that Obi is a 10G Network💪 pic.twitter.com/CI1OUsH74h

Peter Obi wave is now moving into the rural areas. My People, this is what they said we can never achieve. They said Obi cannot penetrate into the grassroots. So I urge you to organize our March in the innermost rural communities & villages. Show them that Obi is a 10G Network💪

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

We shall remember this day of little beginning in the north. The next will be massive penetration and acceptance by the people. Awareness will be massive. The north is ready and ripe for harvest. No zone will be left behind in the wave of progress as Obi-Datti leads!

We shall remember this day of little beginning in the north. The next will be massive penetration and acceptance by the people. Awareness will be massive. The north is ready and ripe for harvest. No zone will be left behind in the wave of progress as Obi-Datti leads!

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.