This is Cynthia Onwuchuruba, the Mathematician who teaches dropout kids Mathematics in Igbo language and Nigerian pidgin english.

25-year-old Mathematician, Cynthia Adaeze Onwuchuruba teaches dropout kids Maths in Igbo and Pidgin English. She has provided scholarships to more that 110 bright students through a program she founded called Productive Educational and Effective Leadership.