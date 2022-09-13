EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
This is Cynthia Onwuchuruba, the Mathematician who teaches dropout kids Mathematics in Igbo language and Nigerian pidgin english. Making sure every kid get education no matter their background.
25-year-old Mathematician, Cynthia Adaeze Onwuchuruba teaches dropout kids Maths in Igbo and Pidgin English. She has provided scholarships to more that 110 bright students through a program she founded called Productive Educational and Effective Leadership.
