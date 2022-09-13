Sit at home, Owerri Imo state is grounded , no movement even at the state house of assembly complex .

People in the entire south east complied with Ipob’s sit at home order in honor of it’s detained leader , Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This is Owerri, Imo state The city is grounded , no movement Including the state house of assembly complex where the imposter is expected to commission today 13/09/2022 is locked down , no sign of any person in the state . @real_IpobDOS @EUinNigeria @Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/2AapRG9S0V

This is Owerri, Imo state The city is grounded , no movement Including the state house of assembly complex where the imposter is expected to commission today 13/09/2022 is locked down , no sign of any person in the state . @real_IpobDOS @EUinNigeria @Europarl_EN

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

And you’re happy you made his visit more easier with no traffic…. Buhari isn’t coming to see you but do his business and go. You would rather close down your sources of income yesterday and today just to achieve what exactly?. — Jk-cyno Anambra boy 🇳🇬 #OBIdient (@Jkcyno1) September 13, 2022



Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.