Sit at home, Owerri Imo state is grounded , no movement even at the state house of assembly complex .

Posted on September 13, 2022

People in the entire south east complied with Ipob’s sit at home order in honor of it’s detained leader , Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.


This is Owerri, Imo state The city is grounded , no movement Including the state house of assembly complex where the imposter is expected to commission today 13/09/2022 is locked down , no sign of any person in the state . @real_IpobDOS @EUinNigeria @Europarl_EN

2022-09-13 09:05:01

