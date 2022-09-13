Rufai is on Arise TV : How can Rivers state have it’s capital named PORT Harcourt and not have a functioning sea port

Rufai is on Arise tv giving his usual brilliant analysis of the Peter Obi video that trended some days ago. In his words, “How can Rivers state have it’s capital named PORT Harcourt and not have a functioning sea port ? Doesn’t APC want development in other parts of Nigeria ?”

Rufai is on Arise tv giving his usual brilliant analysis of the Peter Obi video that trended some days ago. In his words, “How can Rivers state have it’s capital named PORT Harcourt and not have a functioning sea port ? Doesn’t APC want development in other parts of Nigeria ?”

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

When OBJ and GEJ where President can’t you raise such questions? If they have enough resources like build one like lekki deep sea port. — Olaleru Olasunkanmi (@lasun007) September 13, 2022



Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.