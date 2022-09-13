PnB Rock : Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA.

PnB Rock has reportedly passed away at the age of 30 due to a Los Angeles shooting. – #BREAKING Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA, sources tell ABC7 –

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

R.I.P. PnB Rock. No matter how many times the headline repeats itself with a different name, it’s always a sickening feeling. His two little girls lives are fractured forever. And for what? It’s nothing honorable in robbing children of their innocence all in the name of a lick. pic.twitter.com/odd2EwdR75 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) September 13, 2022

That video of PNB Rock shot and laying in his own blood should have never hit the internet. We’re so numb to this shit and lack common fucking decency and decorum. He has a family that shouldn’t have to see that. Everything ain’t meant to be shared. Damn. — Isha (@omg_isha2) September 12, 2022

PNB rock’s girlfriend posted their location on IG. 20 minutes later some robbers came and shot him. The same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you’re still there. pic.twitter.com/cHAO4frk48 — … (@Peterpumping) September 12, 2022

