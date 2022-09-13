NLC affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria to mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President.

Posted on September 13, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-12 23:03:57
NLC President Ayuba Wabba says the Congress and affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria will mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.


Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: