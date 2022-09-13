NLC affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria to mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President.

2022-09-12 23:03:57NLC President Ayuba Wabba says the Congress and affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria will mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba says the Congress and affiliate unions across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria will mobilize their members to support Peter Obi for President. pic.twitter.com/zChLCNJrz4

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

He was actually talking to human beings not drug addict. Sniff some and feel happy. pic.twitter.com/CrsxFXyFdH — owl (@solomzo15) September 13, 2022



Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.