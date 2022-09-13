EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
See who arrived in Naija today: after an exhaustive season competing around the world, Nigeria’s 1st World Champion & World Record holder, Tobi Amusan touched down in Lagos this afternoon. Welcome Tobi Express, the whole country is proud of your achievements this season👏
Reigning Commonwealth and World 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, has arrived in Lagos following her victories at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, US, and more recently in Zurich, Switzerland.
See who arrived in Naija today: after an exhaustive season competing around the world, Nigeria’s 1st World Champion & World Record holder, Tobi Amusan touched down in Lagos this afternoon. Welcome Tobi Express, the whole country is proud of your achievements this season👏 pic.twitter.com/232AWk0LAA
— Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) September 13, 2022
2022-09-13 12:54:31