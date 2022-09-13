News of Peter Obi’s convoy being attacked in Abuja is fake.

Posted on September 13, 2022

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BREAKING NEWS.

News circulating on social media that Labour Part Presidential candidate,  Mr. Peter Obi, was attacked in Abuja is fake.—
Mr. Peter was not attacked anywhere in the federal capital territory.—-

“Dear Obidients, there is news spreading like wildfire about Peter Obi’s convoy being att@cked. This is fake news generated by APC puppets to spread panic among us.
It is fake.
It is a lie
It never happened
Our principal is safe and sound
Spread the word”

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

