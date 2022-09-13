News of Peter Obi’s convoy being attacked in Abuja is fake.

EVERYDAY NIGERIA BREAKING NEWS.
“Dear Obidients, there is news spreading like wildfire about Peter Obi’s convoy being att@cked. This is fake news generated by APC puppets to spread panic among us.
It is fake.
It is a lie
It never happened
Our principal is safe and sound
Spread the word”
— Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 12, 2022
