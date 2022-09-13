Mississauga police shooting : Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong shot in dead in GTA

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead- including a Toronto police officer – has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.
— CP24 (@CP24) September 12, 2022
@HaltonPolice we are thinking of the 9-1-1 staff and uniform members who successfully concluded the shooting rampage in the GTA. We are with all of you during these difficult times. #firstfirstresponders #mental health
— APCO Canada (@APCOCanada) September 13, 2022
He was in Mississauga today for the exercise. When the shooting happened, he was on a lunch break. That’s how I read it
— Rod Reynolds (@Rod_Reynolds) September 13, 2022
Chief. Duraiappah, says shortly after in Milton, Halton police received reports of a shooting that resulted in one death and two additional people injured. He says, they believe its the same suspect that was involved in the previous incident in Mississauga.
— Faiza Amin (@Faiza_AminTV) September 13, 2022
Yeah, I’m in Peel Region. There was a shooting in Mississauga and Milton where two were killed, one of them being a cop. 3 injured. Police killed the suspect.https://t.co/dlBgMmChAh
— Rami Obeid (@obeid_ro) September 13, 2022
