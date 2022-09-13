Mississauga police shooting : Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong shot in dead in GTA

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-09-12 23:23:31

#BREAKING: The suspect in a GTA shooting rampage that left two people dead- including a Toronto police officer – has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.

Canada: Toronto police officer killed in daylight Mississauga shooting . A suspect has been killed after separate shootings in Mississauga and Milton left a total of two people dead and three injured on Monday.

:Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong from Traffic Services was in Mississauga for joint training exercise when he stopped for lunch. He was then shot at close range and died at scene. Hong, 48 yrs old,is survived by wife, 2 children and his parents.

Police say the police officer was in Mississauga for a joint training event + was shot at close range while on a lunch break. Another person was also shot + suffered serious injuries + is in hospital. The suspect fled in a black Jeep. Then reports of a shooting in Milton.

Yeah, I'm in Peel Region. There was a shooting in Mississauga and Milton where two were killed, one of them being a cop. 3 injured. Police killed the suspect.https://t.co/dlBgMmChAh — Rami Obeid (@obeid_ro) September 13, 2022

