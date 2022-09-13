Lekki Deep Seaport begins operations this Friday ,16 September 2022.

Posted on September 13, 2022

The Lekki Deep Seaport A $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Trade Zone. The Nigeria’s largest Deep Sea Port and fully automated Port to take off is 95.65% complete.

Lekki Deep Seaport begins operations this Friday ,16 September 2022, to kickstart the dry-run phase while full-scale operations start year ending . Landlocked countries such as Mali, Chad, Niger Republic have shown interest in hurling their cargoes through Nigeria ports.

