JUST IN: Lekki Deep Seaport begins operations this Friday ,16 September 2022, to kickstart the dry-run phase while full-scale operations start year ending . Landlocked countries such as Mali, Chad, Niger Republic have shown interest in hurling their cargoes through Nigeria ports. pic.twitter.com/OcR6mcHbne

The Lekki Deep Seaport A $2 billion investment in the Lagos Free Trade Zone. The Nigeria’s largest Deep Sea Port and fully automated Port to take off is 95.65% complete.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Other states have the capacity to do all this, i am from Akwa Ibom, locals are in disagreement with the Ibom government to build the port, but we attribute all our problems to FG….Lagos is the only state with serious minded leaders, it’s so clear. — Edet Rhinelander Rhys (@djlick) September 13, 2022

Here is a N50bn drydock that Fed Govt bought to save Nigeria $100m yearly and stop ships from dry docking abroad . It never took off because the vessel owners are advising against siting it in its Okerenkoko Delta base due to insecurity. Now they will operate it from Lagos. pic.twitter.com/aZw81oRW80 — ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) September 13, 2022

