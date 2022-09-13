Ken Starr Death : Former president of Baylor University has died/

Posted on September 13, 2022

#BREAKING – Ken Starr, the former president of Baylor University who earned nationwide notoriety as the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness.

In 2016, Ken Starr was fired as President of Baylor University after the institution that he led ignored numerous incidents of rape and sexual assault on campus.

2022-09-13 20:12:26

