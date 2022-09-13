Ken Starr Death : Former president of Baylor University has died/

EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.



#BREAKING – Ken Starr, the former president of Baylor University who earned nationwide notoriety as the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. In 2016, Ken Starr was fired as President of Baylor University after the institution that he led ignored numerous incidents of rape and sexual assault on campus. #BREAKING – Ken Starr, the former president of Baylor University who earned nationwide notoriety as the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. https://t.co/872itjNJOx — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) September 13, 2022

Ken Starr is dead. I’ll never forget how he had a woman wear a wire so he could humiliate her friend on national television for giving a blowjob, then got fired from his job as university president when it turned out he’d covered up the football team’s years-long rape spree. RIP — CHOAM Nomsky (@samthielman) September 13, 2022

Breaking: Ken Starr has died. Not to speak ill of the dead but, he was part of the vast right wing conspiracy before it became SO very vast.

We should have listened to Hillary when she warned us about him, and it, two decades ago.

Btw, Brett Kavanaugh was his hatchet man. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 13, 2022

2022-09-13 20:12:26

