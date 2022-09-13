EVERYDAY NIGERIA TRENDING STORY.
Nigeria admitted in Abuja Appeal court Sept 13th 2022 to commiting an international crime, extraordinary rendition against onyendu Mazi Nnamdi kanu from Kenya to Nigeria on June 27th 2021.
Justice of the Appeal Court of Abuja has promised to deliver a quick judgement on the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
All arguments has been heard today and dates for the judgment day will be communicated as soon as received.
-Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor
Photo Report :
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial today at Appeal Court Abuja
Umuchiukwu Writers Reporting pic.twitter.com/ZGX2PPOCLq
One Of The Key Points On Today’s Appeal Court Proceedings (September 13th, 2022): The Nigerian Government Finally Admitted That They Illegally Abducted The Leader Of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya And Renditioned Him To Nigeria. Which Is An International Crime. #FreeNnamdiKanu
