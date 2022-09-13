Nigeria admitted in Abuja Appeal court Sept 13th 2022 to commiting an international crime, extraordinary rendition against onyendu Mazi Nnamdi kanu from Kenya to Nigeria on June 27th 2021.

Justice of the Appeal Court of Abuja has promised to deliver a quick judgement on the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

All arguments has been heard today and dates for the judgment day will be communicated as soon as received.

-Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor