H.E Peter Obi just Arrived for an interactive meeting with EU Ambassadors and Heads of Missions in Nigeria.
— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 13, 2022
Amb. @SamuelaIsopiEU and Heads of Mission of EU Member States today met with presidential candidate of @NgLabour, @PeterObi as they continued their consultations with key political actors ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 election. pic.twitter.com/c7ufQVMo1M
— EU in Nigeria 🇪🇺🇳🇬 (@EUinNigeria) September 13, 2022
2022-09-13 11:39:52