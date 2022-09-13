People in South Eastern part of the country observed the sit at home declared by the indigenous people of Biara IPOB in protest of the continuous detention of their leader , Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the department of state security.

It is a dead silence in the entire South East as IPOB declare Sit At Home in protest against Nigeria President’s visit to Imo State and their continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS dungeon.

Elochukwu Ohagi, Philosopher, Teacher And Activist, 2022.