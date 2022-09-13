It was another wonderful time in Lagos State today as the 40Million Ballot Movement in collaboration with FUND40MB officially launched the “Peter Obi War Chest Movement”. Present in the launch were @UtomiPat @YunusaTanko and Comr. Iyare the great.

The stage is set for the official unveiling of the Peter Obi War Chest Movement (POWCHEM) championed by the #FUND40MB and 40Million Ballots Movement (40MB) in collaboration with THE BIG TENT FOR PETER OBI through its coalition of key Peter Obi’s support groups, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/x7wo4gon4J

