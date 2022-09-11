Papua New Guinea Earthquake Today : Video of Earthquake Tsunami in PNG Today.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

At around 9: 46 am (PNG Time) an earthquake of 7.6 Magnitude hits Eastern part of PNG ) Images of soil and ground liquefaction forming in Papua New Guinea . 2) Visible damages on roads and soil of cracks and lifting formed. Source: PNG News and Current Affairs.

The quake hit at 6:46 a.m., with initial readings putting it at a depth of some 30 to 40 miles and located 42 miles east of Kainantu.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter. #FAIRVIEW #FIRE #EVENING #INCIDENT #UPDATE #91022Incident #information

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



