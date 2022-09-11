LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Moments before Trump-loving violent rioters broke through the doors of the Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6, a top Metropolitan Police Department official warned officers it was about to get “old school CDU” (Civil Disturbance Unit), body camera footage just played in court shows.
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 30, 2022
