Police in Memphis have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of killing at least four

Posted on September 8, 2022

2022-09-08 12:10:21
After an hours-long search, police in Memphis have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of killing at least four people during a shooting rampage in at least seven locations on Wednesday.

