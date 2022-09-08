Paul Urey Death : Russia returned body of British volunteer who was killed in Russian.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Russia returned body of British volunteer Paul Urey, who was killed in Russian captivity in July.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that the returned mutilated body of the Briton was missing parts and had numerous cuts and traces of torture.
#RussiaIsATerroristState
— Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) September 8, 2022
